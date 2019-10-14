Sage Surratt was named the ACC’s receiver of the week for the third time this season, the league announced Monday.
Wake Forest’s redshirt sophomore wide receiver had 12 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the Deacons’ 62-59 loss to Louisville on Saturday night. All of those are career highs.
Surratt obviously wasn’t happy with the result of the game against the Cardinals, but did point out that at least one positive could be extracted from Wake Forest’s near-comeback from a three-score deficit in the game’s final minutes.
“Just going back and seeing that this team has a lot of heart and has a lot of fight. That’s definitely a positive outlook on us,” Surratt said. “That’s something we don’t have to question, don’t have to evaluate. That’s probably the positive thing about it.”
On a national scale, Surratt is in the top five in receptions per game (7.7, tied for fourth), receiving yards per game (118.5, third) and receiving touchdowns (nine, tied for third).
Surratt also was named the league’s receiver of the week after the Deacons’ wins over Utah State (seven catches, 158 yards and a touchdown) and North Carolina (nine catches, 169 yards and a touchdown). He had another 100-yard game against Elon, giving him four in six games. Surratt also has 11 punt returns for 93 yards this season.
He has touchdown catches in a program-record eight straight games, going back to the regular-season finale at Duke last season.
On the other side of things, Louisville’s Evan Conley was named the ACC’s quarterback and freshman of the week, and Hassan Hall was named the specialist of the week.
Conley racked up 275 yards of total offense, including 196 passing and a 41-yard touchdown run that proved to be the deciding score. Hall had a 100-yard kick return touchdown and another one that went for 83 yards to Wake Forest’s 15-yard line to start the second half.
