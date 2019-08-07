The position benefiting most from a cleaner bill of health is probably safety.
Wake Forest has been rotating five safeties with the first-team defense, often playing three at time and sometimes four. Coby Davis, Nasir Greer and Zion Keith have predominantly lined up deep, while Luke Masterson and Traveon Redd have rotated between lining up deep and at the nickel position. Davis, Greer and Keith were all sidelined by various injuries and didn't play in the spring game.
“Our goal is to get five to six guys playable that we can roll. You lost two guys that played almost every snap in Chuck Wade and Cam Glenn, and now you’ve got some guys back healthy,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “Between Keegan Good and Trey Rucker and A.J. Williams, we’d love to get one or two of those guys into the mix.”