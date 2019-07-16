By the end of the spring, Wake Forest’s defensive backfield had been whittled down to two healthy scholarship safeties — not exactly ideal for a defense that figures, under Hemphill, to roll out packages with three and four safeties on the field at a time.
The position is set for an influx of health, though, as Coby Davis, Nasir Greer and Zion Keith are expected to join Luke Masterson and Traveon Redd in competing for snaps. Ja’Cquez Williams could also factor in — if he’s not in the mix at linebacker.
Having a couple of senior cornerbacks in Bassey and Henderson, plus junior Ja’Sir Taylor’s consistent play in the spring, could give the Deacons plenty of options for the back end of its defense.