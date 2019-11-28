That first season of Clawson’s tenure at Wake Forest was marked by a poor offense that surrendered 48 sacks in 12 games.
Syracuse has allowed 48 sacks in 11 games.
The Orange has allowed 10 more sacks than the next-closest team (Miami) in the ACC — it’s the second-most sacks allowed in the country, behind only Akron, which gave up 58 in its winless season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.