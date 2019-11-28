That first season of Clawson’s tenure at Wake Forest was marked by a poor offense that surrendered 48 sacks in 12 games.

Syracuse has allowed 48 sacks in 11 games.

The Orange has allowed 10 more sacks than the next-closest team (Miami) in the ACC — it’s the second-most sacks allowed in the country, behind only Akron, which gave up 58 in its winless season.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments