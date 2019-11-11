Wake Forest’s 63 rushing yards at Virginia Tech marked the worst total for the Deacons in a game since the penultimate game of the 2015 season.
It came after a game against N.C. State in which Wake Forest scored 44 points and came away with concerns about its run efficiency.
“We were down from our season average in run efficiency. We probably had too many TFLs,” senior offensive lineman Jake Benzinger said last week.
The Hokies had seven tackles for loss, and the Deacons gave up eight against the Wolfpack. That came after allowing an average of less than five in the previous six games.
