This sets up as one of the most-interesting positions on the roster, at least in terms of developing a pecking order during spring practices.

It figures Walker and Beal-Smith, who’s been reinstated after his three-game suspension to end the season, will split the bulk of first-team reps when spring practice starts. Walker burst onto the scene as an explosive runner last season with 579 yards and four touchdowns on 98 carries (team-best 5.9 yards/carry); Beal-Smith has shined at times in the last two years.

How the freshmen fit in behind those two, and whether they can carve out larger roles, will be intriguing. Flowers redshirted last season but got some experience at Clemson. Cooley and Marshall are a couple of talented in-state products, and Clawson has said (and shown) that he doesn’t have reservations about playing freshmen without redshirting them.

