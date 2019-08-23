Jake Benzinger | R-Sr. | 6-7 | 295
Allan Rappleyea | R-Soph. | 6-5 | 290
Benzinger moves back to right tackle after spending nearly all of last season at left tackle. He’s tied with Essang Bassey for the most consecutive starts on the team (26).
Jake Benzinger | R-Sr. | 6-7 | 295
Allan Rappleyea | R-Soph. | 6-5 | 290
Benzinger moves back to right tackle after spending nearly all of last season at left tackle. He’s tied with Essang Bassey for the most consecutive starts on the team (26).
@ConorONeillWSJ
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.