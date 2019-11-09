Manning’s rapid-fire substitution pattern in the first half gave way to a more-stringent one in the second half, but after the game he indicated that there will be more games in which the Deacons go deep into the bench.
“We wanted to put numbers out there and put guys out there and see what we were going to get,” Manning said. “All those guys know coming into practice — those spots are open. There are no guaranteed spots.
“And so these guys understand that and there’ll be some changes if we don’t see something a little bit more to our liking in terms of taking care of the basketball and getting to the free-throw line.”
