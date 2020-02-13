The sluggers above aren’t the only bright spots in the Deacons’ lineup.
Wake Forest returns six of its top seven hitters from a year ago — junior Shane Muntz had 14 homers and 40 RBI, junior Michael Ludowig batted .300, sophomore Michael Turconi hit .273 and sophomore Brendan Tinsman had 10 homers and 41 RBIs.
“We led the league in runs scored last year and return the bulk of that offense. So that’s obviously super encouraging,” Coach Tom Walter said.
