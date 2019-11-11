Wake Forest’s loss at Virginia Tech, coupled with Clemson’s win at N.C. State, means the Tigers will represent the ACC’s Atlantic Division in the league’s championship game Dec. 7 in Charlotte.
The clincher also means Wake Forest knows exactly how many games it has left in the season, and it’s a number that should allow Wake Forest’s depth to expand.
“There are a bunch of guys that if we can get through this week, now, yeah for Clemson, yes,” Coach Dave Clawson said last week of playing freshmen who haven’t played yet this season.
The Deacons have four games left: Three regular-season games (at Clemson, home against Duke and at Syracuse) plus whatever bowl game comes from how the rest of the season plays out. Last season was the first for the NCAA’s four-game maximum redshirt rule, which means players can play in up to four games — any four — and retain a redshirt.
Wake Forest has a few freshmen who could see the field for the first time against Clemson, or in the following two weeks.
“There’s a number of guys, (linebacker) Jaylen Hudson, who’s really improved,” Clawson said. “(Running back) Kendrell Flowers, (receivers) Taylor Morin, Donavon Greene — these are all guys that can be on special teams and give us depth.
“And in some ways their redshirt year is over after the Virginia Tech game.”
Those four named by Clawson have not played in a game yet. A few others have played in one game, and so they could factor into the mix for the final three. They are: linebacker Zach Ranson and safety A.J. Williams.
