Wake Forest has already played four freshmen in five games, removing the chance they redshirt this season.
Isaiah Essissima, Shamar McCollum, Trey Rucker and Kenneth Walker III have played in each game, with Rucker the only one among them who has started a game (against Elon). Walker leads the Deacons with 318 rushing yards, Rucker has 15 tackles and an interception, McCollum has 11 tackles, two sacks and 2½ tackles for loss and Essissima has three tackles.
The other four freshmen who have played have appeared in one game each. They are: Chase Jones, Michael Kern, Zach Ranson and A.J. Williams.
There’s one notable non-freshman who hasn’t had a redshirt season and hasn’t played this season — quarterback Sam Hartman. Clawson has said the Deacons are trying to hold off on playing Hartman this season so as to preserve a redshirt season — but that an injury to Jamie Newman would insert Hartman back into the starting role.
