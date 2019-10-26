There is perhaps no better trio of receivers in the ACC than Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt, Scotty Washington and Kendall Hinton.
Statistically speaking, Surratt is the leader with 53 catches for 881 yards and nine touchdowns. For a comparison, Greg Dortch had 89 catches for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 in what was one of the best seasons for a Deacons receiver.
So, keep these numbers in mind: 98 catches, 1,330 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those are all the single-season records for Wake Forest, held by Kenneth Moore (2007), Chris Givens (2011) and Kenny Duckett (1980), respectively, and they’re all within reach for Surratt.
And Surratt obviously isn’t Wake Forest’s only threat in the passing game. Washington has 32 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns, while Hinton has 37 catches for 404 yards and one touchdown — the game-winning catch against Utah State.
