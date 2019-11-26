Through Monday’s games, Wake Forest ranked second in the country in limiting opponents’ offensive rebounds — collecting 83.3% of defensive rebounds, per KenPom.
The Deacons have been outrebounded only once — 41-39 in an overtime loss on the road at Charlotte. Otherwise, Wake Forest has held positive rebounding margins of 11, nine, 15 and 14.
Chaundee Brown’s 9.8 rebounds per game leads Wake Forest — making it more impressive that the Deacons outrebounded Davidson 43-29 with him sidelined last week.
