Through Monday’s games, Wake Forest ranked second in the country in limiting opponents’ offensive rebounds — collecting 83.3% of defensive rebounds, per KenPom.

The Deacons have been outrebounded only once — 41-39 in an overtime loss on the road at Charlotte. Otherwise, Wake Forest has held positive rebounding margins of 11, nine, 15 and 14.

Chaundee Brown’s 9.8 rebounds per game leads Wake Forest — making it more impressive that the Deacons outrebounded Davidson 43-29 with him sidelined last week.

