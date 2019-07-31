This was laid out in detail earlier this week, but essentially: Wake Forest has the second-best quarterback situation in the ACC with Jamie Newman and Sam Hartman.
Regardless of which one wins the competition over the next three weeks, Wake Forest figures to have a quarterback who can operate its spread-option offense with precision and accuracy. What was a cause for concern a year ago has been alleviated twofold with Hartman’s encouraging play before his injury and Newman’s clutch play in three of the final four games last season.
Whichever one takes the reins of the offense will give the Deacons a dangerous weapon at quarterback.