Punter Dom Maggio and kicker Nick Sciba form one of the best special teams duos in the league, and Wake Forest should benefit from winning field-position battles because of it. Maggio is fourth all time for career punting average in school history (42.6 yards) and Sciba is coming off a freshman season in which he made 19 of 22 field goals.
Reason for optimism: Specialists
Conor O'Neill
