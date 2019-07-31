Replacing Greg Dortch, Matt Colburn II and Alex Bachman won’t be easy, but the Deacons have the pieces in place to make it seem that way.
Kendall Hinton and Jaquarii Roberson can excel as slot receivers. Sage Surratt can build off a strong debut season. Scotty Washington can return to his 2017 form. Steve Claude can finally step into a lead role. Waydale Jones and A.T. Perry can emerge behind them — or over them. Jack Freudenthal and Brandon Chapman can be reliable targets. All of that before mentioning four-star freshmen Donavon Greene and Nolan Groulx.
Cade Carney can repeat with another 1,000-yard season. Christian Beal-Smith can provide breakaway speed. DeAndre’ Delaney and Courtney McKinney can vie for touches as the No. 3 running back.