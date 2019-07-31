In senior cornerback Essang Bassey and senior linebacker Justin Strnad, Wake Forest has two of the best defensive players in the ACC.
It’s a defense that doesn’t return a wealth of experience — Bassey and Strnad are two of four returning starters, along with defensive end Boogie Basham and cornerback Amari Henderson. But that quartet is good enough to compensate for inexperience elsewhere, in particular with Bassey (31 passes broken-up in the last two seasons) and Strnad (team-leading 105 tackles last season).