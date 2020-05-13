Randolph Childress will remain on Wake Forest’s basketball coaching staff, Coach Steve Forbes confirmed to the Journal this morning.
Childress has been on staff under both Jeff Bzdelik and Danny Manning, joining the program for the 2012-13 season as the program’s director of player development. He was a full-time assistant for the next season, Bzdelik’s last one, and then held titles of assistant coach and associate head coach under Manning.
BKC CHILDRESS RAND1
]Wake Forest's Randolph Childress, right, gets airborne as he battles Duke's Marty Clark, left, for the ball during Thursday's Jan. 13, 1994, Atlantic Coast Conference game being played at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
BKC CHILDRESS RAND2
Wake Forest guard Randolph Childress tries to drive the lane against Duke's Grant Hill (33) Erik Meek, left, and Marty Clark, middle, during the Atlantic Coast Conference game Sunday, Feb. 13, 1994 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Childress scored a game high 28 points as Wake Forest upset second-ranked Duke 78-69.
x.BKC CHILDRESS/LANGDON.A0/JPEG
Wake Forest's Randolph Childress, left, battles Duke's Trajan Langdon for the ball during second half action in Saturday, Feb. 11, 1995, game played in Durham, N.C. Childress hit the winning shot with 11 seconds to play as Wake defeated Duke 62-61.
x.BKC CHILDRESS (V.GT).B/JPEG 2
Randolph Childress passes after he drives the lane during first half action against Georgia Tech.
x.RANDOLPH CHILDRESS WAK.A/JPEG
Wake Forest's Randolph Childress reacts at the Smith Center, in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1995, after tenth ranked Wake Forest upset second ranked North Carolina 79-70. Childress led the Demon Deacons with 26-points.
BKC RANDOLPH CHILDRESS
Randolph Childress receives his retired jersey after his last home game as a Wake Forest Basketball player. His family and teammates surround him.
Stephen Matteson Jr.
x.BKC CHILDRESS (JER2).B00/JPEG
Randolph Childress receives his retired jersey after his last home game as a Wake Forest Basketball player. Childress' number 22 was retired after Wake Forest defeated NC state at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC, March 4, 1995.
x.BKC CHILDRESS (JERS).B01/JPEG
Randolph Childress looks at his retired jersey after his last home game as a Wake Forest Basketball player.
x.ACC N. CAROLINA WAKE F.A/JPEG
Wake Forest's Randolph Childress celebrates at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 12, 1995, after Wake defeated North Carolina 82-80, in overtime, to win the ACC Tournament. Childress scored 37 points and was named the tournament's MVP.
x.BKC ACCT (WF BENCH).B009/JPEG
Randolph Childress celebrates with teammates Travis 'Scooter' Banks Tim Duncan, and Rickardo Peral after cutting down the nets.
x.BKC ACCT (WF CELEB).B000/JPEG
Wake Forest's Randolph Childress and Tim Duncan celebrate after winning the 1995 ACC Tournament.
x.DAVE ODOM/RANDOLPH CHI.A/JPEG
Wake Forest head coach Dave Odom hugs tournament MVP Randolph Childress (22) as Tony Rutland looks on after Wake Forest defeated North Carolina 82-80 to win the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 12, 1995.
x.BKC ACCT (WAKE TEAM).A05/JPEG
Wake Forest's Randolph Childress (22), who ended the game with 40 points, encourages his teammates from left, Ricky Peral (44), Tim Duncan and Rusty LaRue, right, at the end of the first half during their game against Duke at the Atlantic Coast conference tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, Friday March 10, 1995 in Greensboro, N.C. Wake Forest defeated Duke 87-70.
x.BKC ACCT (ODOM NET).B021/JPEG
Wake Forest head coach Dave Odom, (C) is held up by player Randolph Childress as he cuts the net following his team's overtime victory over North Carolina in the final round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro 3/12. At left is Wake Forest's Tim Duncan DCS/Dan Sears
x.NCAA EAST.A0736/JPEG
Wake Forest guard Randolph Childress wipes his face while looking at the scoreboard as he head to the lockroom at half-time of the Demon Deacons second round NCAA East regional basketball game against St. Louis, Saturday March 18, 1995 at the Baltimore Arena. Wake Forest defeated St. Louis, 64-59 to advance in the tournament.
DANNY MANNING
Wake Forest coaching staff (from left) Steve Woodberry, head coach Danny Manning, Brett Ballard and Randolph Childress watch intently from the sideline in the second half of the Deacons' 80-69 win, Friday, Nov. 14, 2014 at Joel Coliseum.
WALT UNKS
20150914w_nws_clinic
Assistant Coach Randolph Childress explains the upcoming "Boot Camp" to a rotation group during the second annual "Danny Manning Women's Basketball 101 Clinic" in the Wake Forest locker room in the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday Sept. 13, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
FCDWesleyan
Wake Forest assistant men's basketball coach Randolph Childress watches his son's team, Wesleyan, play against Forsyth Country Day on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2016 in High Point, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUFSU
Wake Forest assistant coach Randolph Childress speaks with sophomore forward Cornelius Hudson (25) on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
20160623w_spt_randolph
Wake Forest associate head basketball coach Randolph Childress jokes around with campers at Danny Manning's Basketball Camp Wednesday.
Lauren Carroll/Journal
WFURadford
Wake Forest associate head coach Randolph Childress speaks with his son, freshman guard Brandon Childress, during the Demon Deacons' game against Radford on Friday, November 11, 2016 at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
20161207w_spt_childress
Wake Forest associate head coach Randolph Childress (left) speaks to his son Brandon Childress in an NCAA basketball game against Charlotte on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons defeated the 49ers, 91-74.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
WFUMedia
Wake Forest associate head coach Randolph Childress coaches his team during practice on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WFUTenn
Wake Forest associate head coach Randolph Childress laughs before the Demon Deacons' game against Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCWFUSYR
Wake Forest associate head coach Randolph Childress directs the defense on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeMedia
Wake Forest associated head coach Randolph Childress helps direct practice on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeExhibition
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning shares a laugh with associate head coach Randolph Childress on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NC A&T Wake Forest basketball
Wake Forest's assistant coach Randolph Childress and players Isaiah Mucius and Brandon Childress react to a first half turnover in the Deacons' 90-78 win, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
WakeBasketball
Wake Forest associate head coach Randolph Childress laughs with an official on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
wakebasketball
Wake Forest associate head coach Randolph Childress speaks with an official during a timeout on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCWakePrac
Wake Forest associate head coach Randolph Childress exits the court after practice prior to the first round of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Columbia Wake Forest NCAA basketball
Assistant coach Randolph Childress yess directions to the squad in the Deacons' 65-63 win over Columbia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Joel Coliseum.
Walt Unks/Journal
WakeBasketball
Wake Forest assistant head coach Randolph Childress, left, speaks with Wake Forest legend Tim Duncan prior to a ceremony honoring former Wake Forest head coach Dave Odom on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
