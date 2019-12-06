Speaking of the Disneyland incident, Manning considers the matter “concluded,” he said Thursday, declining to get into much detail beyond the school’s statement that cited “significant discrepancies.”
Senior captain Brandon Childress said the incident and subsequent days could become something that brings the Deacons closer.
“Last 10 days (have) been a rollercoaster,” Childress said. “Time change, teams we played, traveling, dealing with the changes and different weather, and also the atmosphere of everywhere we went.
“But we all made it back, we’re here in one piece and I can’t complain. So now we’ve gotta get ready for N.C. State.”
