Coach Dave Clawson’s first of 14 radio shows hosted by Stan Cotten was last week, and he touched on a few things that weren’t covered in the midst of fall camp ending last week. They were:
• Clawson said that, after naming Jamie Newman the starting quarterback for the Utah State game, that “maturity and team-first mentality of Sam (Hartman) was mind-blowing.”
• The facilities, with the new Sutton Sports Performance Center, have made this the first time that Clawson and his staff feel like Wake Forest is a Power 5 program.
• Clawson didn’t like where the program stood last summer, pointing out a stagnation that had come with seven wins in 2016 and eight in 2017. He’s much more encouraged now, and that’s reflected in how many more younger players are in line to hold key roles entering the season.
• Wake Forest "probably" will redshirt Nolan Groulx, a freshman receiver and one of two four-star recruits in this class — along with Donavon Greene of Mount Airy High School. Greene, Clawson said, “may end up playing this year.”
• Michael Jurgens, a redshirt freshman, is the only freshman offensive lineman who appears in the depth chart. The Deacons’ full depth chart will be revealed Tuesday.
• Clawson was asked to name one player the fan base might not be familiar with, but will need to know: His answer was Luke Masterson, a redshirt junior safety who had 52 tackles last season. Masterson seems certain to be the starter in the new rover position, which will essentially be a third safety in Lyle Hemphill’s defense.