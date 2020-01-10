Duke Georgia Tech Basketball

Duke forward Vernon Carey Jr., left, goes to the basket against Georgia Tech forward James Banks III during Wednesday night's game. 

Duke also, according to KenPom, has the best player in the country.

That’s freshman center Vernon Carey Jr., who’s averaging 18.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in — here’s the kicker — only 23.7 minutes per game.

When Carey, a 6-10, 270-pound force, is on the court, he accounts for 28% of Duke’s defensive rebounds, draws 7.8 fouls per 40 minutes and has made 100 of his 163 shots from inside the arc, per KenPom.

At roughly the halfway point of college basketball’s regular season, Carey leads KenPom’s player of the year rankings, his 1.77 rating ahead of Kansas’ Devon Dotson (1.64) and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (1.524).

It seems Carey is quietly valuable, given NBA draft evaluations don't have him as a surefire top-five pick — unlike recent Duke one-and-dones like Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, Jahlil Okafor and Jabari Parker.

