It’s a good time to be Bobby Muuss, the energetic Wake Forest men’s soccer coach.
Muuss, 43, sat in his spacious office on campus three days after his team lost to Virginia 2-1 in the College Cup semifinals earlier this month and was relaxed after a long season. It was the Deacons second trip to the College Cup in his five seasons at Wake Forest and from the looks of where he’s taken the program it won’t be the last time they are in the Final Four for men’s soccer.
The Deacons are an established program not only in the ACC but nationally as Muuss and his staff has consistently had top-notch recruiting classes that continue to fuel the program. What also helps is what Muuss, who has been the ACC coach of the year four times in his five seasons, says is a collectiveness that he talks about all the time. That’s part of why the Deacons and Muuss have 89 wins, the most of any program, over the last five seasons.
What Muuss stresses is unity with the entire roster, something he learned during his years in college. When he was at Southern Connecticut State in the mid-1990s he was part of a Division II national championship.
“I wasn’t a great player, but I thought I was until I went to school,” said Muuss, who was raised in East Islip, New York on Long Island. “But I told the guys that one of the most joyous occasions besides the birth of my kids is winning the national championship as a player. I didn’t play in the championship game but was on the sideline but I had such a great sense of pride because of the mentality I brought into practice every day in training.
“I want to bring that mentality to all 28 guys on my roster and that’s what we try to do.”
That’s probably why Muuss treats everybody on his roster the same, and he makes sure to listen to his support staff.
Muuss answered a wide array of questions, and not surprisingly, was at his honest best about how proud he was of his latest team that battled tons of injuries but still made it to the College Cup. He doesn’t like to compare his past teams but you get the sense he was extremely proud of this latest team that not many believed was good enough to get to the College Cup.
Q: How much does your staff mean to you with associate head coaches Steve Armas and Dane Brenner along with assistant Jonathan Lagos?
A: Steve and Dane are like my right and left hands and we complement each other very well and we all bring different things to the club. I’ve known Dane for a long time since he was a recruit and we kept in touch for a long time after he graduated (from South Florida) and when I came back Dane was here so it was no-brainer to keep him and then one of my best recruits since I’ve been here was Steve Armas. His wealth and understanding of what is needed for a successful program is off the charts. He knows when to say to me ‘You got a lot to deal with, let me take care of this.’ And he’s been a head coach before so I’ve been blessed to have the staff that we have.
Q: Your staff actually coached two games this season because you were suspended for the first game of the season and then the first NCAA Tournament game by the NCAA. They went 2-0 in those games, so what does that say about you guys being on the same page?
A: I can’t say enough about how much credit they deserve and maybe I don’t say it enough. But for what they do for me what they do for our student-athletes is tremendous.
Q: What’s your take on the possibility of soccer becoming a two-semester sport where the season is spread out much like it is in basketball?
A: It would change college soccer for the better. It would be the best thing for our game. To think that we have to play 17 to 24 games in a short period of time that we do now with the grind I think it would be better for the health and safety of the student athlete in a big way. If a guy roles an ankle he’s not missing five or six games but maybe two so I’m all for it. Our game would just be better overall.”
Q: What is your sense of when or if this could happen in the near future? The NCAA has the next two College Cup locations already planned with Santa Barbara next season and back to Cary in 2021.
A: The coaches are all hopeful in terms of the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and certainly the ACC that we’ve proposed this on a national level. We voted on it in the spring and we, as coaches, feel very strongly about it. I just think the games would be better because teams would be fresher.
Q: You are constantly talking about collectiveness, which is a buzz word for your program. How important is that to you?
A: I think in the postseason we were very balanced. We were really unselfish and it was good to see and we needed that. The guys bought into roles they needed play with the injuries and our shorter bench. I think we just needed to do things together and I thought guys rose to the challenge individually and collectively and that's where that word comes in.
Q: Does this run to the College Cup give your team confidence for this spring and into next fall? You only lose three starters from this year’s team.
A: Every team is different. We’ll have a different feel to this team in the spring. We’ll try to fill the holes that we need to fill and we’ll look for guys that maybe didn’t play a big role this season but will be elevated in their role. You want to look at two or three guys or maybe more who are on the team now who can play more and contribute more. Hopefully they are confident but the spring is for building those roles to where they can contribute in the fall.
Q: What was the biggest surprise for you this year with your team?
A: Isaiah (Parente) was a positive moving him to a deeper role in the midfield. And, the unselfish adjustment of Alistar Johnston who played as a right back for the first time in his career was big for us. And I think he was the best right back in America. It was easy for him because he’s a talented player and watched a lot of video and he continued to evolve. And I think the emergence of Kyle Holcomb was tremendous where he found a lot of confidence and kept getting better.
Q: Who do you see in the spring that will improve enough to get more time in the fall?
A: I would say Jack Swallen, Omar Hernandez and Kolby Carr, who will will be back after an injury, as guys who we will be looking at. Justyn Thomas will need to try and take ownership of a position and and Takuma Suzuki played some so we would like him to keep improving. Somebody like Kyle McCurley, who stepped up when Joey (DeZart) was sick, so we want consistency from him and it’s a great opportunity for them.
Q: What do you say to those who ask how you have been so consistent to win 89 games in five years?
A: I think a lot of people throw the word culture out there. And I warn the guys everyday that culture is not what was done yesterday but what we do today and what we think about today and how we train today and how we act today. I think my guys get frustrated with me because nothing is ever good enough but in the end only one team wins so, really, nothing is ever good enough. That drives me each and every day.
Q: What kind of an impact will having a pro team in the MLS in Charlotte have?
A: I don’t know that it will have an impact at Wake Forest. I’m just excited that the impact it will have on North Carolina. I’m excited for the city of Charlotte to be awarded what potentially could be the last MLS team to be added. We will be here as a program to support it as much as we can. When I was at Denver we had a relationship with an MLS club just with going out and watching it. It opens up doors to go and watch our alumni play about an hour and half away so that will be nice. We’re excited about it and any soccer fan in our state should be excited.
Q: Do you get asked about pro coaching and what’s your take on possible going to the next level?
A: I’m no different than my players and you want an opportunity to push yourself. To have that opportunity to coach at the highest level in your country, I would be lying if I don’t think about that. But I truly believe in the college system and the impact that myself and the staff can have on our student-athletes. We try to prepare them for anything. I don’t care if they don’t play pro soccer or not, but we want them to be prepared for life no matter what they do after graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.