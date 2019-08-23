Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ALAMANCE...EAST CENTRAL FORSYTH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT... AT 757 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BETHANY TO 9 MILES NORTH OF GREENSBORO TO NEAR KERNERSVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, KERNERSVILLE, ELON, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE AND STOKESDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.