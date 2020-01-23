It’s roughly 30 degrees and the wind slices through anybody standing on the new field turf of David F. Couch Ballpark.
Chris Lanzilli and Bobby Seymour, Wake Forest’s junior standouts, walk to home plate in uniform.
In short sleeves.
Lanzilli is from Boston and Seymour from Indiana, but neither one is a fan of playing in cold weather — or in this case, taking photos. They enjoy playing in warm weather — who doesn’t? — and a mid-January cold snap can’t prevent them from dressing as if it’s spring.
It’s as simple as that, and that’s often the explanation for these two best of friends who have pushed each other to become two of the best hitters in college baseball.
“We have the same sense of humor, we always find the same type of stuff funny," Seymour said. "And yeah, we’re just kinda similar people when it comes to that. Things on and off the field, we kind of have a lot in common."
“I want him to have the most success possible but I also want to compete with him, you know?” Lanzilli said. “He’s the same way, whether we say it or not, that’s just how it is. We both want to be on top, but we both want to push each other to the max.
“Which is great, it’s great to have a guy like that to push you and for him to be your best friend, it’s awesome.”
Wake Forest’s first baseball practice of the season is Friday, with the season-opening game against Seton Hall three weeks out on Feb. 14. The Deacons are ranked in a few preseason top 25s — between 17 and 24, depending on the poll — and are trying to regain some footing, having missed the NCAA Tournament in the last two seasons after reaching the Super Regional round in 2017.
Reaching the program’s expectations will involve the duo of Lanzilli and Seymour pushing each other, again, to get the best out of each other — and now, out of their teammates, also.
“Those friendships and that brotherhood obviously develops with somebody on the team, typically, and with those two guys it happened to be them because they share the same values and the same commitment to playing major-league baseball,” Coach Tom Walter said. “And there was just a natural fit that just took off.
“It’s been fun watching them grow into leaders now, where they’re the older guys pulling the younger guys up and showing them how it’s done.”
Lanzilli and Seymour have pushed each other throughout their Wake Forest careers, forming a bond almost immediately when they arrived on campus and only strengthening it since.
“They feed off of each other, Bobby and Chris," associate head coach Bill Cilento said. "They’re two kids whose work ethic is above reproach. It’s second to none, and it comes together. For those guys, it’s more about pulling them back sometimes and saying, ‘Hey, maybe we need to take a day here,’ than it is trying to motivate them to do work.
“They’re locked into themselves and helping themselves become the best players that they can be.”
Around the halfway point of their freshman season, Seymour was playing as the Deacons’ everyday first baseman and Lanzilli was in and out of the lineup. Lanzilli was hitting below .150 through March but closed the season as one of the hottest hitters on the team, finishing with a .268 average and tied for the team lead with nine home runs.
The line of demarcation for the flip in Lanzilli’s freshman season seemed to be a two-out, two-run double to deliver an 11-9 win in the 11th inning at UNCG.
Reality is that hit at UNCG was only the start of payoff for Lanzilli and Seymour’s revved-up schedule that included numerous late nights at the Couch.
“I can’t count how many times I’ve seen those guys here at 9 o’clock at night, 9:30, hitting,” Coach Tom Walter said. “They come and get their work in every day and that’s why they are who they are, quite honestly.”
Those late-night hitting sessions helped pull Seymour out of a midseason slump, too.
“We did it together, we were here every night, brought some guys and just figured out what it takes to be successful here,” Lanzilli said.
Last year saw the pair become two of the top hitters in the ACC and earn All-America status. Seymour’s 92 RBI were the most in Division I since Buster Posey had 93 in 2008, and he was named the ACC player of the year. Lanzilli hit 16 homers and participated in the College Home Run Derby in Omaha, Neb.
Now comes the part that puts Seymour’s season in a rather incredible context.
On April 18, Seymour was the designated hitter for a series opener against N.C. State — he showed up to the field with stomach pain, was examined by the team’s medical personnel and determined he could hit without much pain but couldn’t field.
It was after the game that Seymour went to the hospital with Cilento, where it was determined he had appendicitis.
He went on antibiotics and played for the rest of the season.
“It freaked me out because I thought I was going to have to get taken out (for the season) and we still had a lot of games left to play,” Seymour said. “That was the thing about it … I was really happy.”
Appendicitis flared up again while Seymour was in the Cape Cod Baseball League, the premier summer league for college players. He and Lanzilli were teammates on the Harwich Mariners, along with fellow Deacons Michael Ludowig and Antonio Menendez.
Seymour had surgery to remove his appendix, having played 10 games in the league and then being sent home after surgery.
“It was pretty disappointing, but I’m glad he got it all healed up and he was able to play through it all last season,” Lanzilli said. “But I think it was the best decision for him, this is a big year for him and he’s recovered well.”
A big year for Seymour will be big for the Deacons, just as would be a big year from Lanzilli.
It’s that simple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.