WakeBasketball

Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr (30) shoots on Wednesday against UNC Asheville. The Charlotte 49ers use the pack line defense, which will make scoring more difficult for the Deacons.

As noted, Sanchez is a former Virginia assistant and so the 49ers deploy the pack line defense. It’s a strategy that isn’t likely to allow Wake Forest to come close to shooting 70% or scoring 98 points like it did Wednesday against UNCA.

One positive that can happen for the Deacons, though, is another strong finish to a game.

“For us to finish the game on a 13-1 run and limit them to no field goals the last seven, 7½ minutes of the game — those are huge steps for us,” Manning said.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments