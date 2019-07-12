Wake Forest Clemson Football

Clemson running back Travis Etienne was the ACC's player of the year last season and is back for the defending national champion Tigers this year. 

My pick: Travis Etienne, Clemson

Reasoning: I know Lawrence and Ross are the shiny sophomores, but Etienne averaged 8.1 yards per carry last season with 24 touchdowns. That’s why he was the player of the year, and I don’t think that’ll change.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments