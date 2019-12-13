Xavier has four players who have taken at least 33 3-pointers — Marshall, Scruggs, Goodin and Bryce Moore.
But it doesn’t necessarily the Musketeers have made a bunch of 3s.
Xavier is shooting 28.1% on 3-pointers, which is 309th of 353 teams in the country.
“We just can’t let them get comfortable,” Manning said. “You look at their percentages but you kind of throw those out the window, to a certain extent, and you want to make sure that they don’t shoot a lot of rhythm shots.”
