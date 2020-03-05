It’s been about three months since these teams played, so there’s not too much to be gleaned from State’s 91-82 win at Joel Coliseum on Dec. 7.
But it’s worth remembering where the Wolfpack hurt Wake Forest the most in that game.
State made 12 of 22 3-pointers, including a combined 11-for-15 by Braxton Beverly, Jericole Hellems, Devon Daniels and Markell Johnson.
The only other game this season in which the Wolfpack has shot better than 50% was an 8-for-13 performance in its 22-point win over Duke. In four games since, State has made 24 of 87 3s (27.6%).
