Coach Danny Manning instructs his team during last week's loss to Georgia Tech. 

Wake Forest hasn’t played in nearly a week, its last game coming Wednesday night in a loss to Georgia Tech.

So the Deacons have had a full weekend to process that 86-79 loss.

“We’ve had a slow last few days,” Manning said. “We’ve been off ever since. We had a chance to take a day off and work on us, in terms of offensively and defensively, get some rotations down.

“Their guards, (Michael) Devoe and (Jose) Alvarado, we had a tough time staying in front of them. We spent some additional time working on one-on-one drills. That’s been a point of emphasis and we need to do a better job of that.”

Devoe (24 points) and Alvarado (22) combined for 46 points.

