Wake Forest and North Carolina won’t play an ACC game against each other until 2022 — meaning a senior like Cade Carney would need to redshirt for the next three seasons to play a game against the Tar Heels that counts in the ACC standings.
So at least Carney, who’s from Advance, won’t go his entire Deacons career without playing North Carolina, which visits BB&T Field on Sept. 13 for a nonconference game.
“I’ll play Carolina tomorrow in the backyard just to play them. … Conference, not, I don’t care. … It’s a rival, we both get excited to play this game and like I said, I’d play them even if it didn’t even go on the record,” Carney said.
Carney’s class arrived at Wake Forest a year after the Deacons and Tar Heels last met — a 50-14 win for North Carolina in the middle of the Tar Heels’ 11-win season in 2015.
“We played Carolina when they had a good season before I got to Wake, and it would’ve stunk not to play them because I want to be able to say — I want to be able to say that I beat Carolina, and that’s the plan,” Carney said. “But it’s fun to be able to play them. When you talk to people in the area, they want to know if you played Carolina or how that went.”
Wake Forest and North Carolina will play nonconference games this season and again in 2021, which will be in Chapel Hill.
“Our kids want to play Carolina, our fan base wants to watch Carolina. We did this because that’s an important game to our fans, to our players and to our program,” Clawson said. “We’re not going to do it every year, but if we can just schedule that game every so often so we play them more often than once every six (years) and host them once every 12, I think it’s worth doing.”