“Sciba is money.”
What else is there to say about the NCAA’s record-holder for the longest-ever field goal streak (34)? The junior kicker has made 43 of 47 field goals and all 97 PATs in his first two seasons; Sciba’s 226 career points is already sixth in school history.
