Quick facts

Population 301,048 | Established in 1758

Venue

PPG Paints Arena (19,100)

ACC hosting history

None

Fun fact

Two big ACC figures called Pittsburgh their hometown: Former Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser and former Duke coach Eddie Cameron. The Blue Devils’ home venue is named in Cameron’s honor.

Case for

A new city for the tourney to dip its toe in, near three rivers, in fact.

Case against

The ACC would shoehorn its tournament into the middle of the NHL Penguins' playoff push, a logistical problem to figure out.

Tags

