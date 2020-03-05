Quick facts
Population 301,048 | Established in 1758
Venue
PPG Paints Arena (19,100)
ACC hosting history
None
Fun fact
Two big ACC figures called Pittsburgh their hometown: Former Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser and former Duke coach Eddie Cameron. The Blue Devils’ home venue is named in Cameron’s honor.
Case for
A new city for the tourney to dip its toe in, near three rivers, in fact.
Case against
The ACC would shoehorn its tournament into the middle of the NHL Penguins' playoff push, a logistical problem to figure out.
