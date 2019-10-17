Clawson said Florida State’s defense features “probably the most-physical front that we’ve played all year.”
The Seminoles are led up front by junior Marvin Wilson, a 6-5, 311-pound defensive tackle from Houston who has 28 tackles, three sacks and 4½ tackles for loss this season. Florida State lost Brian Burns to the NFL as the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick, but edge rusher Janarius Robinson has 7½ tackles for loss, and Amari Gainer and Cory Durden have combined for 5½ sacks.
