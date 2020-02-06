Haynes spent the first half of his rookie season on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia, and then didn’t take a snap in the regular season after he was activated in Week 9.
Seahawks veterans, both on the offensive line and quarterback Geno Smith, and coaches kept Haynes upbeat and encouraged him to stay ready — as the cliché for backups in football goes, you’re only one snap away.
That’s how Haynes wound up taking the first offensive snaps of his career in a divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.
“Thinking back on it, it was more crazy than what I thought in the present,” Haynes said of his first experience coming in a road playoff game at such hallowed ground. “I didn’t think I was going to play, I’m just on the sidelines trying to — like I always do — just watch the guards and tell them feedback and to help in any way I could.”
Late in the first half of the Packers’ 28-23 win, though, Jamarco Jones went down with an injury. That meant five words from offensive line coach Mike Solari changed Haynes’ night: “You’re ready, you’re going in.”
“I’m like, oh crap. But I didn’t want to think about it because I’m going in immediately, so I went out there and played,” Haynes said. “I was a little nervous, of course, and then after halftime I really settled down and I realized it was just football.”
The second half saw the Seahawks’ rally come up short, but not before Marshawn Lynch punched in a short touchdown run right behind Haynes.
“I didn’t realize — looking back, I saw I was just blocking my guy to the end zone. They always say, ‘escort your guy in the end zone,’ but looking back and seeing him run behind me, it was unbelievable,” Haynes said. “I was really tired at the time, but afterward, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’”
Haynes, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks last April, played the second half at left guard and earned a positive review from Coach Pete Carroll.
“Phil did a good job,” Carroll said, according to seahawkswire.usatoday.com. “What we’ve seen in Phillip is that he’s really strong and he plays real square. He did it in that game, he did very well. … He’s had such little play time since he’s been here, so it was great to see him do well.”
The surprise insertion in a playoff game put a remarkable ending on what was a trying season for him. Haynes’ surgery for the sports hernia was the first surgery of his life, and watching from the sidelines in two stages throughout the season — while on the PUP list and then as an inactive player — was tough, he said.
“Now looking back it, it’s unbelievable. Just, my first game, playing there in a playoff situation, divisional round,” Haynes said. “I mean, Aaron Rodgers is across the field and I’ve got two All-Pros lined up against me.
“That’s crazy, that’s crazy.”
Haynes is in line to spend a lot more time on the field, though.
He said the coaching staff has told him to approach next season as if he’ll be in a competition to earn a starting spot. Haynes also added another skillset to his repertoire: After a midseason injury to center Justin Britt left the Seahawks with one lineman capable of playing center, Haynes put in work to learn the position.
“I just think it helps the team out so much more if someone can move into center,” Haynes said. “I don’t think they expect me to, but I’m going to be able to play all three interior positions, for sure.”
That only makes it more likely Haynes will have a bigger impact for the Seahawks next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.