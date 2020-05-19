Forbes learned a lot from his five seasons spent on Bruce Pearl’s staff at Tennessee – chief among them instilling confidence in his teams and engaging the community and creating excitement around home games.
On the latter, just don’t count on Forbes following in Pearl’s bare-chested, body-painted footsteps.
“Seriously, you think anybody in America wants to see that? I mean, can you imagine?” Forbes said.
Pearl went to a 2007 Lady Vols’ game with his chest painted orange, except for white paint of a “V.” Forbes and Shay were on the staff at Tennessee and were invited to join him.
“He goes, ‘You guys going to do this with me?’ I said, ‘Is it in my contract?’ No. ‘Then I ain’t doing it,’” Forbes said. “I actually, though, witnessed it. I stood in the tunnel and in abject horror, watched my head coach … and a couple of the players come marching down there, I mean, my mouth was like, ‘Oh. My. God.’”
The other part of the story for Forbes, though, is that legendary women’s coach Pat Summitt returned the favor in her own way during the men’s team’s Senior Night.
“Pat Summitt came out in a cheerleading outfit with her staff and did a pyramid on the court and she sang 'Rocky Top.' Because she felt like she owed him,” Forbes said. “You think about that. Pat Summitt. I mean, who’s just a wonderful person. One of the best — the best person maybe I’ve ever met. So humble, you know, but has eight national championships.
“I was standing there in the timeout and you’re supposed to be listening to the huddle. But you’re kinda looking around the court like, ‘Is this really happening?’ You’re kinda like, ‘Seriously? Is Pat Summitt out here singing 'Rocky Top' right now? Come on, man.’”
