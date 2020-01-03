Wake Forest, for the first time since 2016, could be stronger defensively than offensively. Basham and Greer are stars, and the Deacons return a surplus of depth in the front-seven. Filling in cornerback spots will be a spring and maybe fall camp task, but having safeties like Greer and Rucker should help. Hartman’s furthered development will be a key to the offense, but he’ll only grow as much as he’s allowed with a rebuilding effort along the offensive line in front of him. Three starters need to be replaced for the second straight season and it’s a unit that might not have a senior starter at any of the five positions. But, as we’ve seen the last two seasons, all of that might be for naught because of the Deacons’ biggest need: Depth. Injuries have thinned Wake Forest into a shell of itself in each of the past two Novembers, and if injuries continue to be a theme, the Deacons need to be better-prepared to handle such blows to the roster.

