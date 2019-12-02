Saturday’s game at Syracuse brought redshirt junior defensive end Boogie Basham’s career into a full circle, in a way.
Basham’s first start of his Wake Forest career came at The Dome two seasons ago, his only start of the 2017 season in place of Duke Ejiofor. He started 12 of 13 games last season, missing one for an injury, and has started every game this season — and Tuesday he figures to be named to one of the All-ACC teams after a season with 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hurries.
As he was leaving the locker room area Saturday, Basham said he was likely to make his decision on his football future — return to Wake Forest for a fifth season or enter the NFL Draft — late this week.
