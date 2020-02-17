Georgia Tech squelched Louisville’s 10-game winning streak last week, holding ACC player of the year candidate Jordan Nwora to two points.
Maybe that’s good news for the Deacons.
Georgia Tech has won six ACC games this season, but the previous five times the Yellow Jackets have had a chance to win consecutive ACC games, they’ve lost. That includes a couple of losses to Notre Dame after league wins, and earlier this month the Yellow Jackets beat Virginia Tech by 19 and followed that up with a nine-point loss at Pittsburgh.
