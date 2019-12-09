Illinois Michigan St Football

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes is the Spartans' leader in sacks (nine) and quarterback hurries (17). 

Kenny Willekes began his career as a walk-on and will end it as one of the program’s most-accomplished defensive linemen.

Willekes has 69 tackles, nine sacks, 14½ tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hurries. He was named the Burlsworth Trophy winner, which goes to the most outstanding football player in the country who began his career as a walk-on.

Michigan State won’t have senior linebacker Joe Bachie, who has suspended since testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in late October. Bachie had more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons and was a preseason All-America pick. His season ended with him recording 71 tackles, 3½ sacks, 8½ tackles for loss and four passes broken-up.

