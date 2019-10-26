Wake Forest Elon Football

It's possible that Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman is recovered from his shoulder injury and will be able to play this week against N.C. State.

Newman is playing at an All-ACC level and, though the Deacons beat Florida State without him, they’ll need the 6-4, 230-pound redshirt junior back to full strength for the final five weeks.

He adds a dimension to Wake Forest’s spread-option, warp-speed-tempo offense as one of the best deep-ball passers in the country and as a power runner. Newman is averaging 341.2 yards of total offense per game and leads the ACC in passing efficiency (160.7).

About an hour and a half before the win against the Seminoles, Newman went through a degree of warmups and appeared to throw without difficulty — given that was last week, it’s reasonable to believe he’ll be recovered from his left shoulder injury to be at full strength against N.C. State.

