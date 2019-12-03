WakeBasketball

Wake Forest junior forward Olivier Sarr scores against UNC Asheville.

Olivier Sarr was a force against the first two teams Wake Forest played in Anaheim, Calif., and then was even better against Arizona, with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The junior forward started Wake Forest's first two games and had a combined 11 points and eight rebounds. Since then he has averaged 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in six games — all while playing more minutes in every game than he did in the games he started.

“He's more comfortable coming off the bench for whatever reason,” Coach Danny Manning said after the loss to Arizona. “He’s going to play minutes for us. When I was a player and I came in off the bench, I enjoyed seeing the flow of the game. … He’s really starting to understand that.”

