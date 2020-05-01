Steve Forbes isn’t going to have much of a choice in remaking Wake Forest’s roster at this point.
Olivier Sarr is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
Sarr is the seventh player to enter the portal since the end of the season and the third in the last 24 hours, since Forbes was announced as the Deacons’ next coach. On Thursday night, Ismael Massoud and Ody Oguama, both freshmen this past season, entered the portal.
“I’m going to work really hard, and my staff, over the next week, two weeks, three weeks to build a relationship with these guys to get this roster back intact,” Forbes said Thursday afternoon. “And we probably are going to have to go out and find a couple or three guys to fill in, too, to fill the roster.
“But I think that’s probably the most-important thing moving forward.”
It’s becoming more important by the hour, it seems.
There are levels to the transfer portal as it regards to Wake Forest’s players.
Chaundee Brown is the only player known to have eliminated a return to Wake Forest, a source indicated. Guards Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn entered the portal in March and it’s unknown if they’re considering a return under new leadership.
The four other players to enter, Sarr, Massoud, Oguama and Jahcobi Neath, who entered the portal in between Danny Manning’s dismissal and the announcement of Forbes, could all theoretically return to Wake Forest.
Otherwise, and clearly this situation is a developing one, there are two returning scholarship players: forwards Isaiah Mucius and Tariq Ingraham. Four walk-ons remain: Sunday Okeke, Miles Lester, Blake Buchanan and Grant Van Beveren.
Before Manning’s dismissal last weekend, the Deacons signed two guards as transfers: Ian DuBose is a grad transfer with one season of eligibility after three seasons at Houston Baptist, and Isaiah Wilkins is a Mount Tabor graduate who played two seasons at Virginia Tech.
Manning signed four players to National Letters of Intent, two of which have asked for a release: Djimon Bailey of Wilson and Jaylon Gibson of Raleigh. Bailey, it’s reported, could still wind up at Wake Forest; Gibson, according to a story by the News & Observer, won’t be at Wake Forest.
That leaves Quadry Adams of Edison, N.J., and Marcus Watson of Chicago as the only incoming freshmen who haven’t asked for releases yet.
Hmm, looks like the inaugural class for Coach Forbes might be walk-ons! [whistling]
