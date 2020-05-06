Olivier Sarr will finish out his college basketball career at Kentucky after spending his first three seasons at Wake Forest.
Sarr announced the commitment to Kentucky on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
New beginnings @KentuckyMBB @UKCoachCalipari #LaFamilia 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/CBRsXsGgsP— Olivier Sarr (@sarr_olivier) May 6, 2020
“To the fans at Wake Forest, thank you for adopting me and making me one of your own. I’ll never forget my time in Winston-Salem and the memories our team made playing for you,” Sarr said in his post. “… With that said, I have decided to finish my career at the University of Kentucky and take on this challenge.”
Sarr isn’t a graduate transfer, so he’ll have to apply for a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play next season.
Sarr developed over his three seasons at Wake Forest, culminating in third-team All-ACC honors this past season and runner-up for the ACC’s most improved player award. The 7-footer from France averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season, including a final five-game average of 20.2 points and 10.8 rebounds — which included games against Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State.
Sarr’s decision to enter the portal was reported Friday morning, a couple of hours before Coach Steve Forbes’ introductory news conference as Wake Forest’s new coach.
“With everything that has happened in the last 2-3 weeks, I’ve had a lot to think about and consider,” Sarr’s statement read. “If I’m being honest, it’s been an emotional struggle for me. Coach (Danny) Manning and the staff were family.
“After thinking deeply about it, talking with my support system and weighing my future, I just didn’t feel like I could be at my best by returning to Wake Forest.”
The commitment to Kentucky comes less than 24 hours after Forbes told Josh Graham of WSJS Sports Hub Triad that it’s a “full-court press” to re-recruit Sarr to Wake Forest, and “why would you go to Wake for three years, put all that time in to get this prestigious degree, and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky?”
Forbes added that he meant no disrespect to Kentucky.
In lieu of Sarr’s departure, Wake Forest still has four players in the transfer portal who could theoretically return, though Chaundee Brown’s list of final schools doesn’t include the Deacons. The other three possibilities are guards Jahcobi Neath, Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn. Ismael Massoud and Ody Oguama will return to the Deacons.
