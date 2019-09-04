Rice’s offensive line starts three graduate transfers, two of them with ties to North Carolina.

Nick Leverett is a 6-4, 309-pound left guard from N.C. Central. Brian Chaffin is a 6-2, 275-pound center from Stanford, and he’s from Harrisburg. Clawson said Wake Forest recruited Chaffin out of high school.

And the third graduate transfer who starts is Justin Gooseberry (6-4, 265) at right tackle, who transferred from Ouachita Baptist — where he was a Division II All-America selection.

