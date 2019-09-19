Elon Wake Forest

In a photo from the 2015 season, Wake Forest receiver Cortez Lewis (15) catches a pass reception as Elon defensive back Chris Blair (8) defends. The Phoenix and Deacons play on Saturday. Elon is still winless in games against FBS programs.

Elon has lost all 11 games it’s played against FBS teams since becoming an FCS program in 1999. With this game, Wake Forest will become the first three-time FBS opponent for Elon — the Deacons beat Elon 35-7 in 2009 and 41-3 in 2015. The other nine meetings in series history all occurred before 1940.

The Phoenix’s closest calls to notching a win against an FBS opponent came in 2010 with a 41-27 loss at Duke; and in 2007 with a 28-13 loss at South Florida — which was Elon’s first game against an FBS opponent.

