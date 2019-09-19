Elon has lost all 11 games it’s played against FBS teams since becoming an FCS program in 1999. With this game, Wake Forest will become the first three-time FBS opponent for Elon — the Deacons beat Elon 35-7 in 2009 and 41-3 in 2015. The other nine meetings in series history all occurred before 1940.
The Phoenix’s closest calls to notching a win against an FBS opponent came in 2010 with a 41-27 loss at Duke; and in 2007 with a 28-13 loss at South Florida — which was Elon’s first game against an FBS opponent.
