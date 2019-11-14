We’ll start here, where the Tigers feature a depth chart filled with future NFL players, it seems.
Running back Travis Etienne has 1,214 yards and 13 touchdowns on 137 carries — averaging 8.9 yards per carry. Wide receiver Justyn Ross is the leader in catches (40) and touchdown receptions (six), while Tee Higgins leads the team with 735 receiving yards on 35 catches (20.4 yards per catch). It all revolves around sophomore Trevor Lawrence, a generational talent at quarterback.
“They’ve got threats everywhere. That’s really it,” senior cornerback Essang Bassey said. “From the quarterback, receivers, running back, you know, they don’t have too many weaknesses that we can exploit, so we’ve just gotta try and be aware of everything and see everything as a threat, because they have a lot of good guys at every position.”
Slot receiver Amari Rogers, backup running back Lyn-J Dixon and freshmen receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. are all capable of ripping off big plays at any moment.
