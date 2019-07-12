My picks:
Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Running backs: Travis Etienne, Clemson; AJ Dillon, BC
Wide receivers: Tee Higgins, Clemson; Justyn Ross, Clemson; Tamorrion Terry, FSU
All-purpose: Maurice Ffrench, Pitt
Tight ends: Brevin Jordan, Miami
Offensive tackles: Mekhi Becton, Louisville; Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
Offensive guards: John Simpson, Clemson; Rakavius Chambers, Duke
C: Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt
Reasoning: Heavy on the Tigers, as should be expected. Picking Terry over Damon Hazelton of Virginia Tech was a tough choice, but Terry’s 21.3 yards per catch last season is reason to think, with better O-line and QB play, he could lead the league in receiving. Jordan is the next star tight end from Miami. Ffrench becomes Pittsburgh’s most-dangerous weapon, and quarterback Kenny Pickett will have to get him the ball more often.