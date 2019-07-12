WFUBC

Boston College sophomore running back AJ Dillon (2) runs on Sept. 18, 2018, as Wake Forest sophomore defensive lineman Carlos Basham (18) attempts to tackle him at BB&T Field. Dillon ran for 1,108 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns last season.

My picks:

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Running backs: Travis Etienne, Clemson; AJ Dillon, BC

Wide receivers: Tee Higgins, Clemson; Justyn Ross, Clemson; Tamorrion Terry, FSU

All-purpose: Maurice Ffrench, Pitt

Tight ends: Brevin Jordan, Miami

Offensive tackles: Mekhi Becton, Louisville; Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

Offensive guards: John Simpson, Clemson; Rakavius Chambers, Duke

C: Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt

Reasoning: Heavy on the Tigers, as should be expected. Picking Terry over Damon Hazelton of Virginia Tech was a tough choice, but Terry’s 21.3 yards per catch last season is reason to think, with better O-line and QB play, he could lead the league in receiving. Jordan is the next star tight end from Miami. Ffrench becomes Pittsburgh’s most-dangerous weapon, and quarterback Kenny Pickett will have to get him the ball more often.

