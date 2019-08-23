Wake Forest football practice (copy)

Wake Forest offensive lineman Sean Maginn appears to hold a slight edge over Loic Ngassam Nya to start at left guard.

Sean Maginn | R-Soph. | 6-3 | 290 OR Loic Ngassam Nya | R-Soph. | 6-3 | 300

Maginn seemed to hold the edge to start over Nya by the end of fall camp — but it seems certain that both will play in the opener at left guard.

