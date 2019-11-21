Syracuse Duke Football (copy)

Syracuse's Moe Neal (21) celebrates with Chris Elmore (5) and Evan Adams (63) after scoring a touchdown Nov. 16 during the second half against Duke.

As badly as Duke beat Virginia Tech earlier this season, Syracuse dealt Duke a more-lopsided defeat last week — beating the Blue Devils 49-6.

It’s a misleading one, though, and that point has been driven home to the Deacons. Duke trailed 14-6 in the third quarter before three costly turnovers led to three touchdowns, and the rout was on for Syracuse to win its first ACC game of the season.

“They’re sixth in the ACC in total defense and last week’s score was very misleading,” Clawson said. “That was a tight, one-score game and then Duke threw a pick-6 and had two other turnovers that gave Syracuse a short field. … And those are certainly things that hopefully we can generate, but we can never count on.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments