As badly as Duke beat Virginia Tech earlier this season, Syracuse dealt Duke a more-lopsided defeat last week — beating the Blue Devils 49-6.
It’s a misleading one, though, and that point has been driven home to the Deacons. Duke trailed 14-6 in the third quarter before three costly turnovers led to three touchdowns, and the rout was on for Syracuse to win its first ACC game of the season.
“They’re sixth in the ACC in total defense and last week’s score was very misleading,” Clawson said. “That was a tight, one-score game and then Duke threw a pick-6 and had two other turnovers that gave Syracuse a short field. … And those are certainly things that hopefully we can generate, but we can never count on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.