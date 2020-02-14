WakeBasketball (copy)

Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown shoots as he is fouled by North Carolina guard Christian Keeling, left, on Tuesday night. 

Brown has been a part of each of Wake Forest’s 11 losses in ACC games following wins, and now the Deacons are once again in a position to win back-to-back ACC games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

“This is the first step for us, but we’ve gotta keep going,” Brown said Tuesday night. “I mean, we get too happy with ourselves. We’ve just gotta buy in, especially in the second half with our defensive principles.”

